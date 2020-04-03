YWCA to offer child care for essential services workers

YWCA NWT will begin offering full day child care for essential services workers on April 6, the organization announced on Thursday.

“We will have 30 spaces at Mildred Hall School and 30 spaces at Weledeh (Catholic) School,” Lyda Fuller, executive director of the YWCA told NNSL Media.

“We plan to run through until July 31.”

Care will be provided from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for children ages three and a half to 10 years of age.

“Children must be at least entering Junior Kindergarten in September of 2020 and (be) fully potty trained,” YWCA said on its website.

Two weeks ago the YWCA cancelled its March Break programming for youth and children and its Family Centre, among other programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But several other YWCA programs remain in operation.

Its Transitional Housing Office is still open and staff are offering phone support for clients.

The YWCA’s two family violence shelters – the Alison McAteer House in Yellowknife and Sutherland House in Fort Smith – are open for women experiencing violence. Staff have intensified cleaning and disinfection efforts at those locations.

Phones are open for the 24/7 crisis line for women in the NWT.