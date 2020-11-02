The YWCA NWT is launching its annual Holiday Family Sponsorship Program this week after the non-profit organization issued a news release on Monday.

The YWCA NWT is asking companies, organizations, families and individuals in the North to help support local families in need leading up to the Christmas holidays.

Advertisement

Those interested have until Dec. 4 to register by email at giving@ywcanwt.ca.

Hawa Dumbuya-Sesay, who was named executive director in September, said community participation with the program makes a big difference for those who are in need.

“Every year, we’re so grateful and overwhelmed with the support of our local community who reach out to show families in our housing programs that they care and that they are supported,” she said in a statement.

“Buying presents or food for a holiday dinner is just not an option for many of our clients, who must often choose basic necessities over buying gifts for their children or having a special meal over the holidays.”

The YWCA NWT has a Gift Guideline to help residents budget and find the right family size for their circumstance as well as other general information about the program.

Family sizes range from one to six children, with both single and couple parents/caregivers, states the release.