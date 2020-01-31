YWCA executive director to retire after 23 years

Lyda Fuller, longtime executive director of the YWCA NWT and nationally recognized advocate for women, family and related social issues, will retire from her position in May.

Fuller, 71, first came to Yellowknife in the summer of 1996, but has spent most of her career working with the network of YWCAs across the country.

She said on Friday that she feels it is time to move on from the role and hopes she is leaving a positive legacy for a new and energetic visionary for the position.

Fuller spoke with Yellowknifer regarding her career’s work and said many challenges lie ahead.

As one of the largest non-government organizations in the NWT, the position oversees a six-million dollar budget, has 100 staff members and four-million dollars in physical assets.

Stay tuned for full story….