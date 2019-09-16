Youth sends Mountie to hospital following ‘volatile’ arrest: Yellowknife RCMP

A 17-year-old male is facing a slew of charges after Yellowknife RCMP say he sent a Mountie to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a “volatile” arrest involving weapons late last week.

RCMP responded to a Byrne Road residence around 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, after receiving a report about an ongoing altercation inside the home, states a news release issued Monday afternoon.

Police descended on the home within minutes of the call and found the youth outside of the residence – armed with weapons, according to the news release.

RCMP have not specified what type of weapons the youth is said to have possessed, only stating that no firearms were involved.

Police say the youth immediately ran inside the home, where “other family members” were.

Mounties moved “rapidly” into the residence and deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) – commonly known as a taser – on the accused after he “became violent towards the RCMP members.”

During the arrest, an “altercation” ensued between the suspect and an officer, resulting in the Mountie being admitted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, states the news release.

A family member inside the home suffered a minor injury as well, say police.

The youth, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces the following charges:

Assaulting a peace officer

Uttering threats

Assault causing bodily harm

Mischief under $5,000

Updates to follow.