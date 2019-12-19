Young pianist to cheer up hospital patients with mini-Christmas concert

Sebastian Bernabe, a St. Joseph School Kindergarten student, has been playing piano for about two years and on Friday, he is about to play his first Yellowknife hospital gig.

The five year old will be playing some Christmas songs at the Sacred Space at the Stanton Territorial Hospital (located near the cafeteria) between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Bernabe’s family, who includes his dad Dario, a miner with De Beers, his mum Oyuka and siblings Samuel, 15 months, and Elizabeth, three, moved to Yellowknife last April from Fairbanks, Alaska.

“All patients will be invited but they say it can only take about 20 people,” Oyuka explained, noting that she reached out to the hospital to ask if Sebastian could play.

Tea and bannock are also expected to be served.

Oyuka reached out to Yellowknifer on Wednesday and said the family is excited to be able to perform for patients and spread a little Christmas cheer.

“They (the hospital) said it would actually be great because some people are not with their families and it is nice to hear some music. We also got some small gifts for (the patients),” she said.

Oyuka said she had heart surgery within the last year and during the time she was in hospital, Sebastian played some tunes for her that put her in a good mood.

Sue Qitsualik, supervisor for the Indigenous Wellness Program, said she was touched and in tears when Oyuka and Sebastian came forward because there are people who come from Northern communities – including Nunavut – to stay at the hospital. They are often alone, too, she said.

“When she came to me, I thought it was so sweet that he would play music for the patients to uplift them,” Qitsualik said. “I thought it was a great idea and I guess it just grew from there.

“It was so touching and we were both in tears because Sebastian thought of it on his own.”

Qitsualik explained that her role at the hospital is to ensure that Indigenous patients are comfortable during their stay and that they can access services. The Indigenous wellness program provides assistance to those in units like extended care or psychiatry, and helps facilitate patient visits and interpreting services in Indigenous languages.

The Sacred Space is a location in the hospital similar to a chapel in that it provides a place for religious or spiritual reflection.

Since he was three, Oyuka said she has been teaching Sebastian some piano, but said he has a good ear for music and that was a big part of his early development of talent.

“When he was one, we had a keyboard and he just liked to bang it and make noise,” she said. “When he was two, I showed him just the C notes and when he was three he had a very good ear and was good at listening and playing music.”

Sebastian, although enthusiastically banging away and playing on the piano, was short for words. He said he enjoys playing Christmas songs as well as some Tchaikovsky music from his ballet Cinderella.

“My favourite is Jingle Bells and my brother and sister are learning too, but they don’t take piano lessons,” he said. “I help my baby brother but not my sister.”