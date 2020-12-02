The Yellowknives Dene First Nation (YKDFN) on Wednesday renewed its call for an apology from Canada and compensation for environmental damage from the operations of Giant Mine in a demonstration held at the former mine site.

At the site north of Yellowknife community leaders spoke about the mine’s pollution of the local environment and its effects on Dene people since the gold mine was established in the 1940s.

A prayer and feeding the fire ceremony preceded speeches by community leaders.

“Giant Mine was established within the Yellowknife Preserve, which Canada promised to protect for the exclusive use of Indigenous hunters and trappers,” said Dettah Chief Edward Sangris, from a small stage near the NWT Mining Heritage Society building.

“Canada failed to honour that promise. It allowed the Yellowknife Preserve to be summarily abolished in 1955 and it permitted the operators of Giant Mine to take the gold, and create a toxic legacy of contamination of the land and interference with our rights to hunt, trap and gather food and medicine, without any compensation or consultation with us. We are calling on Canada to sit at a table with us to determine just, fair and equitable compensation for these historic wrongs.”

Ndilo Chief Ernest Betsina criticized Canada for not protecting the Dene from arsenic poisoning that the mine caused.

“Our community remembers the illnesses and deaths caused by the mine, but Canada did not warn us of the contamination of our food and water. Our land is spoiled. It is not like what it was. We are fearful of harvesting anything near Giant Mine. We are fearful of fishing in the Yellowknife Bay and gathering berries close by.

“We call on the Government of Canada to come to the table to ensure that after so many decades of this toxic legacy, the Yellowknives Dene people will benefit from the clean-up of the lands, and create a new legacy of skills, jobs, and a healing of the land.”

Johanne Black, director of treaty, rights and governance with the YKDFN called Giant Mine a “shape-changing monster” that has hung over many generations of Yellowknives Dene.

She recalled her time as a child playing with icicles and in the dust in the area, oblivious to the dangerous environmental results of the mine.

“Canada’s apology and compensation to us for creating this monster is long overdue. If we are to confront the legacy of the Giant Mine, we must have our rights to manage and steward our environment respected. For Canada and YKDFN to move forward in the spirit of reconciliation and healing requires an apology supported by a commitment to repair the harms suffered. To be most meaningful, this apology must come from Canada while our elders who lived through the harms caused during Giant Mine’s active operations are still living.”

YKDFN CEO Jason Snaggs opened his speech by stating that Giant Mine never benefitted the Yellowknives Dene from revenue nor from any compensation for the damages caused.

“We call upon the Government of Canada to ensure a set-aside contract arrangement for the Yellowknives Dene to address aggregate provision, water treatment, and long-term environmental consulting and monitoring of the Giant Mine Remediation Project. While the Mi’kmaq received a set-aside procurement contract for the clean-up of the Sydney Tar Ponds, no such arrangement has been made with YKDFN, and we are already seeing southern companies benefiting from the remediation contracts. Why is a set-aside agreement good enough for one First Nation, but not for another? Canada has an opportunity now to reconcile the wrongs of the past and do justice for the future generations who will be the caretakers of the Giant Mine site in perpetuity.”

YKDFN also launched a website detailing the effects of the mine, along with a petition to the federal government that will be made available by email through subscribing to email updates.

Remediation of the mine site is expected to begin in 2021, after Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal gave final approval of water license and land use permits on Sept. 16.

This story will be updated.