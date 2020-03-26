Yk YWCA working on child care for parents in essential services

The YWCA in Yellowknife has prioritized providing child care for parents who are working in essential services.

“We have not found a place as of yet and still in talks with our licensing department about offering child care for the work day (during week),” a YWCA spokesperson said on Thursday.

“We just want to know if there are parents requiring care and that are in essential services role.”

The YWCA cancelled its March Break programming for youth and children and its Family Centre last week, among other programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, several other YWCA programs remain in operation, the organization said in a news release.

Its Transitional Housing Office is still open and staff are offering phone support for clients.

The YWCA’s two Family Violence Shelters – the Alison McAteer House in Yellowknife and Sutherland House in Fort Smith – are open for women experiencing violence. Staff have intensified cleaning and disinfection efforts at those locations.

Phones are open for the 24/7 crisis line for women in the NWT.

“We are also sharing best practices and in regular communication with women’s shelters across Canada, all who are doing their best to prioritize the health and safety of their residents and staff while continuing to provide life-saving shelter and services,” the release said.