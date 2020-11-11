Last Remembrance Day, Yellowknifer did a story on Joseph Ouellette’s experiences in the Korean War.
November 11, 2019 – This Remembrance Day, one of Yellowknife’s oldest living veterans will be among those reflecting on the highs and lows that come with a life of military service.
Joseph (Albert) Ouellette, 85, has been living in Yellowknife since 1978, working as both a corrections officer and as a safety department worker with Cominco Mines. Ouellette is also a 10-year military veteran, having served two tours in Germany up to his military. Go Here to read more.