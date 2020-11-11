





Watch one of Yellowknife’s oldest living veterans, Joseph (Albert) Ouellette, 86, recite In Flanders Fields

Last Remembrance Day, Yellowknifer did a story on Joseph Ouellette’s experiences in the Korean War.

November 11, 2019 – This Remembrance Day, one of Yellowknife’s oldest living veterans will be among those reflecting on the highs and lows that come with a life of military service.

Joseph Albert Ouellette, one of Yellowknife’s oldest military veterans, shows off his brother James’s regimental identification card. James was killed in the Korean War at the age of 20 and Joseph went on to serve as a trained paratrooper with the Canadian military in Germany. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo



Joseph (Albert) Ouellette, 85, has been living in Yellowknife since 1978, working as both a corrections officer and as a safety department worker with Cominco Mines. Ouellette is also a 10-year military veteran, having served two tours in Germany up to his military.