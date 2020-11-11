Advertisement



Watch one of Yellowknife’s oldest living veterans, Joseph (Albert) Ouellette, 86, recite In Flanders Fields

Last Remembrance Day, Yellowknifer did a story on Joseph Ouellette’s experiences in the Korean War.

November 11, 2019 – This Remembrance Day, one of Yellowknife’s oldest living veterans will be among those reflecting on the highs and lows that come with a life of military service.

Joseph Albert Ouellette, one of Yellowknife’s oldest military veterans, shows off his brother James’s regimental identification card. James was killed in the Korean War at the age of 20 and Joseph went on to serve as a trained paratrooper with the Canadian military in Germany. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Joseph (Albert) Ouellette, 85, has been living in Yellowknife since 1978, working as both a corrections officer and as a safety department worker with Cominco Mines. Ouellette is also a 10-year military veteran, having served two tours in Germany up to his military. Go Here to read more.

Advertisement

Bruce Valpy

Bruce Valpy is publisher of Northern News Services Ltd. He can be reached at 1-867-766-8228 or valpy@nnsl.com.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.