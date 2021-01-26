Covid-19 vaccination criteria has been broadened to include Yellowknife residents of any age with high risk health conditions.

People of all ages who are at high risk of exposure to Covid-19 and who have a high risk of severe disease from the virus can book vaccine appointments between Tuesday and Thursday in Yellowknife, said NWT Health and Social Services Authority spokesperson David Maguire in a news release.

Those deemed at high risk of severe illness from Covid-19 include people with chronic conditions like lung, heart, kidney or liver diseases; high blood pressure, diabetes, dementia or stroke; residents who are immunocompromised and residents who are living with obesity.

Individuals at high risk of exposure include those leaving the NWT before March 31, 2021 for medical travel or mental health or addictions treatment; health-care workers, emergency responders, enforcement, rotational workers, congregate setting staff, taxi drivers and flight crews.

The new categories are in addition to people aged 60 and older.

The appointments can be booked online and are for the vaccine clinic in the Multiplex DND Gym

“Due to Yellowknife’s large population size compared to other NWT communities, we are opening up Covid-19 vaccine appointments based on a more detailed breakdown of priority groups,” Maguire said. “We are doing this to ensure residents at highest risk are getting the vaccine first. As we move through each priority group, we will widen the criteria each time to include more people.”

The next two shipments of the Moderna vaccine will be used to deliver second doses to the priority groups.

The NWT is on track to roll out vaccines to the general adult population at the end of March and ahead of most of Canada, Maguire added.