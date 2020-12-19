RCMP staff on Friday prepared gifts for the Toys for the North campaign that will distribute presents to Northern communities including Ulukhaktok, Paulatuk and Sachs Harbour, NT RCMP said in a news release.

The addition of the three Arctic communities to the campaign comes as Toys for the North celebrates its 10-year anniversary of sending toys North for Christmas.

Cst. Jeffrey Gallant, Ulukhaktok RCMP Detachment Commander led the team in organizing the drive for the three communities.

Nunavut RCMP Air Services delivered the toys to Yellowknife and NT RCMP received and wrapped the ones destined for Ulukhaktok, Paulatuk and Sachs Harbour.

They organized the transportation with Joint Task Force North 440 Air Squadron to the communities.

The toys will later be distributed to children in each community.

“This is such a huge event, and we are so proud to be part of it,” said Insp. Dave Casey, Officer in Charge of North District NT RCMP and Charitable Campaigns Coordinator. “We are only one cog in the wheel, but to bring smiles and delight to children’s faces is so very special.”

The RCMP is among many players in the charitable event that includes community members, volunteers and charitable organizations with the focus on making a difference for youth.