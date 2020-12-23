Advertisement

Yellowknife RCMP are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual caught on camera breaking into the downtown Reddi Mart.

At 4:05 a.m. the police received a call to service from an alarm company reporting a break in at the convenience store. The suspect entered the business after smashing a window next to the 49th Street entrance and stole a large quantity of tobacco and lottery tickets.

Yellowknife RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual involved in a break and enter at the downtown Reddi Mart at 4:05 a.m.
photo courtesy of the RCMP

RCMP are seeking public assistance from anyone who may have knowledge of, or may have video footage of a male, wearing all black, between 03:55 am and 04:15 am in the area of 49th Street and 50th Avenue.

If you have information, please contact Yellowknife Detachment at 867-669-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.

Advertisement

Brett McGarry

Brett McGarry came to Yellowknife in early 2019 after graduating from Humber College with an advanced diploma in journalism. After covering city council and local business as a reporter, Brett is now an...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.