Yellowknife RCMP are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual caught on camera breaking into the downtown Reddi Mart.

At 4:05 a.m. the police received a call to service from an alarm company reporting a break in at the convenience store. The suspect entered the business after smashing a window next to the 49th Street entrance and stole a large quantity of tobacco and lottery tickets.

RCMP are seeking public assistance from anyone who may have knowledge of, or may have video footage of a male, wearing all black, between 03:55 am and 04:15 am in the area of 49th Street and 50th Avenue.

If you have information, please contact Yellowknife Detachment at 867-669-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.