Yellowknife RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating a 17-year-old youth with ties to Yellowknife who has been reported missing in Edmonton, NT RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Tachara Adjun was last seen on Monday at 8 a.m, leaving a hotel in the south end area of Edmonton, as Yellowknife RCMP were notified on Thursday.

Tachara has not been heard from since.

She is described as an Indigenous female, 164 cm/5’4, 52 kg/115 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She might be wearing “onesie” style pajamas, RCMP said.

Due to her ties to Yellowknife, it’s possible she might have returned or be trying to return.

If Tachara is seen or if any information is known about her, the public is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Services at 1-780-423-4567 or Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111. Or contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: nwtnutips to 274637.