A Yellowknife knitter’s Star Wars-inspired creation is featured in a new book about woollen items fuelled by the Force.

Rhiana Bams’ knitted cowl – a type of scarf – emblazoned with a Millennium Falcon is among the 28 knits included in Star Wars: Knitting the Galaxy: The Official Star Wars Knitting Pattern Book.

“I knitted that just over a year ago,” said Bams, who has been working her needles and yarn for about three years. “I selected (the Millennium Falcon) because it has been a constant in all of the Star Wars films.”

Her knitting work was spotted on Instagram by Tanis Gray, the author of the new hardcover book from Insight Editions, a publishing house based in San Rafael, California.

“(She) has a son who is obsessed with Yellowknife. She started following me on Instagram and that’s how we got in touch and she asked me to contribute.”

Bams drew up a pattern for the cowl, along with written instructions, charts and the sample knit itself and sent it all off to Gray, who is based in Fairfax, Virginia.

Images of Bams’ falcon, the chart and specifications on how to knit it will be spread across a few pages of the book.

“I’m really excited. It’s my first ever published pattern. I’m a very newbie designer,” she said.

Even though the book is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, Bams’ own copy is still in the mail. Perhaps she’ll use telekinesis, or just a tracking number to monitor its delivery progress.