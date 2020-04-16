YK Food Bank resumes food outreach

The YK Food Bank is resuming food distribution on Sunday, almost one month after it decided to suspend operations as a health precaution during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Food hampers will be available every Sunday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. by appointment only. Hampers will be packaged in advance and will be available for pick up. There will be no contact between volunteers and clients,” Food Bank vice president Joanne Teed said in a news release on Thursday.

Food hampers can be picked up at the organization’s warehouse on 50th St., at the 50/50 mini mall on the corner of 50th Ave.

Hampers will not be provided at the SideDoor Youth Centre until further notice.

Clients can call 867-765-5003 to make an appointment and households are limited to two appointments per month.

YK Food Bank advises clients to arrive on time to ensure physical distancing is maintained and to not make contact with other clients or volunteers.

The food bank is not currently accepting food donations from individuals.

YK Food Bank is the second food outreach organization in Yellowknife to resume operations after a period of suspension, after Food Rescue Yellowknife re-started its work on April 6.