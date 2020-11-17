Flu vaccination appointments in Yellowknife will be extended from Nov. 23 to 29 to meet ongoing demand, said NWT Health and Social Services Authority spokesperson David Maguire in a news release on Tuesday.
Starting on Wednesday at 10 a.m, residents can book flu shot appointments through the online booking form.
More than 4,700 vaccinations have been delivered to Yellowknifers since the flu vaccine clinic opened on Oct. 27.
“All NWT residents are encouraged to get their flu vaccinations for the season, and together help the NWT as a flu-fighting community,” Maguire said. “The chief public health officer recommends that NWT residents get their flu shots as incidences of respiratory infections will increase in the coming weeks as more people gather indoors.”
By getting vaccinated residents can help reduce the burden on the health care system since influenza causes similar symptoms as Covid-19, further helping health care authorities trace and respond to Covid cases faster.