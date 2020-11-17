Advertisement

Flu vaccination appointments in Yellowknife will be extended from Nov. 23 to 29 to meet ongoing demand, said NWT Health and Social Services Authority spokesperson David Maguire in a news release on Tuesday.

Starting on Wednesday at 10 a.m, residents can book flu shot appointments through the online booking form.

More than 4,700 vaccinations have been delivered to Yellowknifers since the flu vaccine clinic opened on Oct. 27.

More than 4,700 influenza vaccinations have been administered since the NWT Health and Social Services Authority started the program on Oct. 27. Pixabay photo

“All NWT residents are encouraged to get their flu vaccinations for the season, and together help the NWT as a flu-fighting community,” Maguire said. “The chief public health officer recommends that NWT residents get their flu shots as incidences of respiratory infections will increase in the coming weeks as more people gather indoors.”

By getting vaccinated residents can help reduce the burden on the health care system since influenza causes similar symptoms as Covid-19, further helping health care authorities trace and respond to Covid cases faster.

The NWT is prepared to supply twice the total vaccinations as usual this year to service higher demand.
Advertisement

Blair McBride

Blair McBride covers the Legislative Assembly, business and education. Before coming to Yellowknife he worked as a journalist in British Columbia, Thailand and Ontario. He studied journalism at Western...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.