The Yellowknife Solid Waste Facility (SWF) on Highway 4 will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2021, both statutory holidays, said City of Yellowknife spokesperson Alison Harrower on Tuesday.

This winter’s Amnesty Day to unload excess garbage will be held on Dec. 26, when the residential tipping fee will be waived.

Advertisement

Other tipping fees will still apply, such as fees for vehicles, appliances and other large items.

Effective Jan. 1, the residential tipping fee at the SWF will be $15, up from $10 in 2020, in line with decisions made by Council during the 2021 budget deliberations.

To access the Public Drop-off (PDO) at the SWF the regular hours of 11 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. from Tuesday until Sunday still apply.

The SWF remains closed to the public and salvagers every Monday. Salvaging is permitted during regular hours of operation.