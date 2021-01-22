The Covid-19 vaccine clinic for people aged 60 and older in Yellowknife will be extended to include the Monday, Jan. 25 to Thursday, Jan. 28 period.

“Initial dates for the clinic will be Monday, Jan. 25 through Thursday Jan. 28. If these dates are fully subscribed additional dates will be added and announced during the week,” Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) spokesperson David Maguire said Thursday in a news release.

Appointments will happen at the Yellowknife Multiplex DND Gymnasium, the same location where flu clinics took place in the fall of 2020.

Bookings opened for appointments for the extended clinic at 4 p.m. on Thursday. They can be made online to reduce call volume, or if preferred can be made by calling Public Health at 767-9120.

The extension comes after a “fully subscribed first week” of the clinic for the priority group of people aged 60 and older that included 1,000 appointments.

The NTHSSA apologized for the frustrations caused by the phone backlog from attempts to book appointments, Maguire said.

“We are committed to ensuring people have the opportunity to receive an appointment,” he said.

Accessibility

The clinic will use the main entrance of the Multiplex. Individuals with accessibility needs can call ahead to Public Health for accommodations.

In response to the difficulties over high call volumes when booking appointments, the expanded clinic dates will include an online booking option similar to how flu clinics were organized in the fall of 2020.

Residents in the priority group are encouraged to use the online booking form to secure a spot.

“Each appointment can accommodate up to two individuals so those who are booking can sign up their partner or friend to attend the clinic along with them,” Maguire said.

“We ask residents to only book appointments if they are within the initial priority group of 60 years of age and older, while we will not be checking names against dates of birth at the time of booking this will be checked at the time of registration. Anyone who does not meet the 60-plus criteria will be asked to book again at a time in the future when they meet booking criteria.”

Future opportunities for expanded priority access to the vaccine will be announced as the NTHSSA is advised that vaccines are available.