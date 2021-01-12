The Yellowknife Community Foundation passed a milestone of receiving more than $5 million in donations since it was founded, the organization said in a news release Tuesday.

Passing the $5 million mark comes after foundation experienced its most generous year in 2020, when $682,515 was granted directly or contributed to the organization through partnerships with other organizations, said foundation president Robin Greig.

“Both accomplishments have helped us become an important part of giving (to the) community in Yellowknife and the NWT,” he said.

The $5 million received has flowed into more than 40 grants and scholarships established by the foundation to support charitable works in the community.

In 2020, the foundation started four new funds.

The Butler-Hushagen Health Education Fund, made possible through donations from Rob Butler and Tannis Hushagen, is a scholarship open to students from the three territories pursuing post-secondary education in a health-related field.

The Adolph Duesterhus STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Scholarship was launched to commemorate early Yellowknife pioneer Adolph Duesterhus and is aimed at students in STEM fields.

The Maureen Tonge “Living Your Legacy” Fund was started in October 2020 to commemorate the contribution Maureen Tonge made to Yellowknife and the North. Further details on the fund will be announced later in 2021.

The Resilient Communities Fund was established to support projects that will help the community recover from traumatic events like the Covid-19 pandemic. Each donation made to the fund “will grow and continue to have an impact long after the original gift is made,” stated Yellowknife Community Foundation executive director Rosella Stoesz.