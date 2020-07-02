Yellowknife City Hall and the library reopen to the public today, with limited capacity and reduced hours.

The reopenings, announced in a news release on Tuesday, come more than three months after the facilities were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

City Hall will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday and will be accessible only through the lower entrance on 49 Ave.

The customer service desk in the main lobby should be accessed only by the elevator – one person at a time, unless users are from the same household.

The Municipal Enforcement Division (MED) service desk on the lower level will be available for walk-ins during City Hall opening hours. Appointments can also be booked with the MED by emailing med@yellowknife.ca or calling 920-5630.

Library

The Yellowknife Public Library (YPL) will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday by appointment only.

To book an appointment for Wi-Fi use or to pick up resources email library@yellowknife.ca or call 920-5642.

To enter the library, the elevator should be used by one person at a time, unless users are from the same household. To exit, the stairs should be used.

Due dates for items currently checked out will be extended until Saturday, July 4. Overdue fines for items signed out haven’t been charged since the library was closed in March.

Residents can continue to access city services online by emailing CustomerService@yellowknife.ca or visiting the City’s website.

Physical distancing guidelines set out by the GNWT still apply at all city facilities and visitors should follow signage in place.

Visitors must check in and out with the front desk at each facility entrance.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath, tiredness, muscle aches, sore throat, runny nose, headache, diarrhea, loss of appetite, loss of taste, or loss of smell should not enter.