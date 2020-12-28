The Yellowknives Dene First Nation (YKDFN) at Ndilo received 25 winter warmth and hygienic kits on Monday from the Islamic Centre of Yellowknife (ICYK).

The winter kits include toques, mitts, scarves, thermal socks, blankets and cloth masks. Among the items in the hygienic kits are chapstick, lotion, toothpaste and toothbrushes, sanitizer wipes and women’s and men’s deodorant.

“The Yellowknives Dene First Nation thanks the … Islamic Centre of Yellowknife and Islamic Relief Canada for this generous donation in support of its community members in need,” said Jason Snaggs, CEO of the YKDFN.

The kits were passed onto the ICYK from Islamic Relief Canada.

The ICYK’s donation to the Yellowknives Dene is part of its holiday season kit campaign that has seen it give out hundreds of winter and hygienic bags to community groups like the YWCA, Native Women’s Association of the NWT, the Yellowknife Women’s Society and others.

The Islamic organization began the kit campaign in 2019.