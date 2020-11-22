Advertisement

Yellowknife residents headed to the outskirts of town to celebrate the annual Santa Claus Parade at the Engle Business District, Saturday night.

Kaylen Sundberg, Bentley Oldfield, and Mackenna Thompson greet drivers passing the Triton Property Management Christmas float.
Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

The event was held at the industrial park just off of Deh Cho Boulevard and visitors were encouraged to drive-by and view parked floats from their vehicles as a public health precaution due to Covid-19.

Several Christmas floats marking the theme of “Your Favorite Christmas Movie” were decorated and provided welcoming sights for many passersby waving, honking and hollering festive greetings.

During frigid temperatures that dropped to below -20 C, residents were greeted with floats set up with themes celebrating holiday classics like How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Home Alone, A Charlie Brown Christmas and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

The Coca-Cola polar bear greets drivers at the Yellowknife Beverages truck.
Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Several city-businesses and community organizations were present with floats.

Santa Claus was once again present at the end of the line-up of parade floats

See Wednesday’s edition of Yellowknifer to view a photo spread of this year’s floats including the winners of the parade.

 

Simon Whitehouse

