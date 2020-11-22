Yellowknife residents headed to the outskirts of town to celebrate the annual Santa Claus Parade at the Engle Business District, Saturday night.

The event was held at the industrial park just off of Deh Cho Boulevard and visitors were encouraged to drive-by and view parked floats from their vehicles as a public health precaution due to Covid-19.

Several Christmas floats marking the theme of “Your Favorite Christmas Movie” were decorated and provided welcoming sights for many passersby waving, honking and hollering festive greetings.

During frigid temperatures that dropped to below -20 C, residents were greeted with floats set up with themes celebrating holiday classics like How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Home Alone, A Charlie Brown Christmas and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Several city-businesses and community organizations were present with floats.

Santa Claus was once again present at the end of the line-up of parade floats

See Wednesday’s edition of Yellowknifer to view a photo spread of this year’s floats including the winners of the parade.