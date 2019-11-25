Yellowknifers line Franklin Ave for warm Santa Claus parade

Santa Claus waves to a group of children who were calling out his name as the parade was about to start on Saturday night.
The streets downtown were lined with families as Santa Claus paid a visit to Yellowknife on Saturday night. The unusually warm temperature meant big crowds were on hand to witness the two dozen floats and groups who marched ahead of the North Pole’s most famous resident. With snow beginning to fall just as the parade began it was a magical night for a parade.
Lucas Berube sips a coffee, while Nora Magee, left, Maggie Scott and Felix Belanger wait for Santa to arrive on Franklin Avenue.
Robin Weber represented the NWT Riders Association in the Santa Claus parade on Saturday night.
Santa Claus makes his way down Franklin on Saturday night during the Santa Claus parade.
Floats make their way down Franklin on Saturday night during the Santa Claus parade.
Santa Claus strolls past City Hall ahead of the parade on Saturday night.
Eliana Brenan, 4, and her grandmother Linda Sacrey-Cheeks get ready to ride in the Santa Claus parade, representing Aurora Brewealis Homebrew Club.
The RCMP’s floats glistens in the snow as it makes its way through the parade on Saturday night.
People lined Franklin Avenue ahead of the arrival of Santa Claus.
Isabel Ramsay, left, Joshua Costache, Ben Ramsay and Olivia Costache were excited to be riding on the RCMP float for the Santa Claus parade.
Students from Mildred Hall show off their banner which says Merry Christmas in Tlicho.
William McDonald Middle School Grade 7 student Hendrix Balmer represented his school as its mascot, Willy the Wildcdat.
St. Patrick High School students get ready to take part in the Santa Claus parade. From left to right: Aidan Richardson, Rylan Campbell, Liliane Laureijs, Isaac Karstad, Vivianne Pauze, Rankin Stewart, Marco Esteban.