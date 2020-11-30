Matija (Mike) Stuhec is experiencing an incredible amount of joy this week after finding out he is the winner of $500,000 from a July 31 Lotto Max draw ticket.

According a news release issued by the Western Canada Lottery Corporation on Monday, Stuhec received the winning ticket from his father in Edmonton who had purchased it at a 7-Eleven.

“My dad mailed it to me as a gift,” Stuhec stated in the release.

He stated that he didn’t immediately checked the numbers, but when he did, he found that he was to take home half a million dollars.

When asked how he felt about winning, Stuhec said he was very happy.

“I mean … joy,” he stated in the release. “It’s fantastic, absolutely wonderful.”

“It will help a lot.”

Stuhec said he will share the money with his family and use it to pay down debt.