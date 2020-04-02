Yellowknife woman charged in alleged assault with weapon

A Yellowknife woman faces a number of charges following an alleged assault with a weapon.

Hilary Catholique, 29, is charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and failing to comply with court orders.

Police and paramedics rushed to a Sissons Court home on the afternoon of March 18. An individual was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Yellowknife RCMP told NNSL Media.

The incident triggered a large-scale response from Mounties.

Several RCMP vehicles responded to the scene alongside Yellowknife Emergency Service (EMS).

Catholique appeared in a Yellowknife court on March 20.