Vaccinations will take place for two extra days in Yellowknife, but don’t bother calling for an appointment.

They’re all already booked up.

Appointments for the expanded Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Yellowknife that has added two more days to its schedule have been fully booked, said in a public notice Wednesday.

The new vaccine days of Friday and Saturday were added to the previous schedule of Tuesday to Thursday, according to the NWT Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA).

The news comes a day after the NTHSSA broadened the qualifying clinic criteria to include Yellowknife residents of any age with high risk health conditions.

People of all ages who are at high risk of exposure to Covid-19 and who have a high risk of severe disease from the virus now qualify.

A graph indicates what groups of people now qualify for a Covid-19 vaccination in Yellowknife as of Jan. 26.  Those deemed at high risk of severe illness from Covid-19 include people with chronic conditions like lung, heart, kidney or liver diseases; high blood pressure, diabetes, dementia or stroke; residents who are immunocompromised and residents who are living with obesity. GNWT image

Individuals at high risk of exposure include those leaving the NWT before March 31, 2021 for medical travel or mental health or addictions treatment; health-care workers, emergency responders, enforcement, rotational workers, congregate setting staff, taxi drivers and flight crews.

The criteria to qualify for Covid-19 vaccinations in Yellowknife was expanded Tuesday to include people of any age who are at high risk of Covid-19 exposure and people at high risk of severe disease from Covid-19. Blair McBride/NNSL photo

The new categories are in addition to people aged 60 and older.

The appointments are for the vaccine clinic in the Multiplex DND Gym.

