Vaccinations will take place for two extra days in Yellowknife, but don’t bother calling for an appointment.

They’re all already booked up.

Advertisement

Appointments for the expanded Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Yellowknife that has added two more days to its schedule have been fully booked, said in a public notice Wednesday.

The new vaccine days of Friday and Saturday were added to the previous schedule of Tuesday to Thursday, according to the NWT Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA).

The news comes a day after the NTHSSA broadened the qualifying clinic criteria to include Yellowknife residents of any age with high risk health conditions.

People of all ages who are at high risk of exposure to Covid-19 and who have a high risk of severe disease from the virus now qualify.

Individuals at high risk of exposure include those leaving the NWT before March 31, 2021 for medical travel or mental health or addictions treatment; health-care workers, emergency responders, enforcement, rotational workers, congregate setting staff, taxi drivers and flight crews.

The new categories are in addition to people aged 60 and older.

The appointments are for the vaccine clinic in the Multiplex DND Gym.