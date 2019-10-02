Yellowknife South: Caroline Wawzonek wins

Caroline Wawzonek has won in Yellowknife South.

She received 687 votes, which was enough to handily defeat her only opponent Gaeleen MacPherson, who received 299.

“I’m excited, a little overwhelmed and I’m very humbled by the response I had in this riding,” said Wawzonek.

She hopes the 19th Assembly will be defined by communication and compromise.

“The last four years were very divisive and divided,” she said. “Often very aggressive and antagonistic at times or very much in small camps. The people that I’ve talked to do not want that. They want us to work as a group, even when you have cabinet and MLAs, people want to see that vision where they work together.”

Wawzonek, a lawyer by profession and a mother of two, said she would be interested in a cabinet position.

She thanked her husband, her law office, her campaign manager Linda Bussey and her campaign team.

In a previous interview Wawzonek said that she would want to complete a “360-degree” review of the territorial government.

She also said she supports investing in green energy initiatives and removing red tape when it comes to attracting business to the North.

Wawzonek said she does not want to renegotiate the carbon tax. She would support investing in projects like the Taltson hydro expansion and community-level renewable energy projects.

This was her first attempt at political office.

Elected MLAs will go through three weeks of orientation starting on Oct. 8.

Cabinet and the premier will be elected on Oct. 24