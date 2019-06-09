Police warn public of man trying to lure young girls into car

Yellowknife RCMP are warning the public after a suspicious person allegedly asked a young girl to get into his vehicle.

On Saturday at around 2:30 p.m., an eight-year-old girl heard a male voice asking her to “come, get in the car” in the Gitzel Street area.

She was in front of her family home at the time of the incident.

The girl had no physical or verbal interaction with the man and was able to walk to safety.

At this time, there is no physical description of the driver but a white vehicle was seen in the area.

“The vehicle might or might not be linked to this incident,” an RCMP news release stated.

Police are asking people who may have been in the area from around 2:00 to 2:30 p.m. to contact the RCMP and report any suspicious activity.

Last week police alerted the public to a similar alleged incident but there are no indications that the two incidents are related at this stage in the investigation.

On June 1, police said a six-foot-tall Caucasian man with black hair reportedly asked a 12-year-old girl riding her bike to enter his vehicle near Banke Crescent and Finlayson Drive.

The man was reportedly driving a white vehicle.

Yellowknife RCMP will be conducting additional patrols in the Gitzel Street area to ensure public safety and are reminding parents and caregivers to be thorough in educating children in their care about the risks of speaking to strangers and to immediately report suspicious activity.

RCMP investigators ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.