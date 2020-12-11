Yellowknife RCMP General Investigative Section executed a search warrant of an apartment building on Dec. 8 and seized 48 grams of cocaine, according to a Friday news release.

Police were engaging in an illegal drug sales investigation when they obtained the warrant. Police dog services were utilized and drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia were found. Three people have been arrested.

Alier Buttic of Leduc, AB has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime less than or equal $5,000 and resisting a peace officer.

No further charges have been laid at this time.

No one was injured during the execution of the search warrant.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.