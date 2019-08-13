Yellowknife RCMP seek suspect linked to alleged van theft over weekend

Police urge the driver himself, or anyone who may have information about the suspect, to come forward

Yellowknife RCMP are seeking a male suspect in connection with an alleged vehicle theft over the weekend.

Police responded a report of a stolen blue 1996 GMC Safari van on Saturday, Aug. 10 around 6:45 p.m., states a news release issued Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP launched an investigation into the report.

Police do not state where the van was allegedly stolen, but say they’ve requested security video footage from businesses around the downtown, as well as a gas station located on Forrest Drive, according to the news release.

The van was eventually located – but the suspect has not.

A description of the male suspect has not been released by RCMP.

RCMP are now “seeking to speak with the person that was driving,” the reported stolen van.

Police urge the driver himself, or anyone who may have information about the suspect, to come forward by calling Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-111. Tips can be made to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Updates to follow.