Yellowknife RCMP seek public’s help in locating missing man

By
Brendan Burke
-
101

Police is Yellowknife are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 40-year-old man.

David Angohiatok’s last known location was in downtown Yellowknife, states a news release issued by RCMP Monday morning.

Police say Angohiatok was last seen in late August, but that he wasn’t reported missing until Friday, Nov. 1.

RCMP photo. David Angohiatok, 40, has been reported missing in Yellowknife.

He is known to frequent the Walmart area uptown, say police. The shopping centre is located on Old Airport Road.

RCMP describe Angohiatok as “an Inuk man, with short black hair, brown eyes and measuring 5’ 7” (175 cm).”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Angohiatok is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111. Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Updates to follow. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here