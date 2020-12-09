Yellowknife RCMP are investigating a mailbox break-in downtown after a resident posted photos of open mail boxes and torn packages.

In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, the resident reported several damaged mailboxes and “stolen opened mail.”

“This is so disheartening,” the resident wrote.

RCMP have advised that there are no suspects at this time, but remind citizens that theft of mail is a criminal offence, punishable by law.

Sgt. Yannick Hamel, manager of the Yellowknife RCMP detachment, said in a statement, “at this time of year, thefts of opportunity are tempting.”

He suggested residents can “try to lessen the opportunities” by regularly checking mail or arranging for packages to be dropped off at your home or office address where you can receive them directly.