Yellowknife RCMP continue to investigate assault in Old Town

Police in Yellowknife are continuing to investigate an alleged assault in Old Town over the weekend that sent an individual to hospital.

Just before 6:30 on Saturday, July 13, Yellowknife RCMP arrived at the scene of the reported assault on Franklin Avenue in Old Town.

The suspect had already fled the area, according to police.

The victim was medevaced to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state RCMP.

Police have not released a description of the suspect, nor have they issued a call for witnesses.

The incident was described in a Facebook post – garnering dozens of comments from concerned residents – posted by an individual who implored the public to come forward with information related to reported assault, which is said to have occurred near the Gallery of the Midnight Sun.

The investigation is ongoing.