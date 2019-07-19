Yellowknife RCMP continue to investigate assault in Old Town

By
Brendan Burke
-
198

Police in Yellowknife are continuing to investigate an alleged assault in Old Town over the weekend that sent an individual to hospital.

Just before 6:30 on Saturday, July 13, Yellowknife RCMP arrived at the scene of the reported assault on Franklin Avenue in Old Town.

The suspect had already fled the area, according to police.

The victim was medevaced to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state RCMP.

Police have not released a description of the suspect, nor have they issued a call for witnesses.

The incident was described in a Facebook post – garnering dozens of comments from concerned residents – posted by an individual who implored the public to come forward with information related to reported assault, which is said to have occurred near the Gallery of the Midnight Sun.

The investigation is ongoing.

Previous articleLABOUR VIEWS: Stressed Yk nurses need help
Next articleFocus on Business: Wilf’s Restorations
Brendan Burke
https://nnsl.com
As the Yellowknifer’s crime reporter, it’s my job to keep readers up to speed on all-things “cops and courts” related. From house fires and homicides to courtroom clashes, it’s my responsibility to be there - day or night, rain or shine. When I’m not at court gathering stories, I’m in the office, making calls to lawyers, emailing RCMP and tracking down sources. After hours, I rely on the public to let me know what’s happening and where. Entering my second winter in Yellowknife since leaving my hometown of Peterborough, Ont., in October 2017, everyday on this beat continues to be challenging, rewarding and fulfilling. Got a story? Call me at (867) 766-8288 or shoot me an email at editorial@nnsl.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR