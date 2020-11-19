Yellowknife RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 34-year-old Carl Yatchotay.

Yatchotay was reported missing Saturday at approximately 4:52 p.m. RCMP began investigating immediately, they said in a news release Thursday.

Yatchotay was last seen in the area of the Old Airport & Borden Drive on Friday, November 13. He is described as 5’ 9” and 161 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: “nwtnutips” with your message to 274637.