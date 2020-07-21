The new Yellowknife-Opoly board game is here and guarantees a fun option for a rainy inside the tent while out in the bush or just fun anytime.

Based on Monopoly, the new game includes Yellowknife landmarks such as the Bush Pilots Monument, Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre and Centre Square Mall, among others, said the game’s Canadian maker Outset Media in a news release on Tuesday.

“We are ecstatic that the citizens of Yellowknife have chosen to welcome us into their homes this summer and include us in weekly game nights with friends and family,” said Jean Paul Teskey, senior vice-president of Victoria-based Outset Media. “We look forward to continuing the celebration of Yellowknife and other local communities across Canada.”

The limited Yellowknife-Opoly will be available for sale this summer at Walmart and online at Walmart.ca.