Yellowknife man charged with robbing the same store twice

A Yellowknife man has been charged in connection with two armed robberies at the same city convenience store.

Joanasie Qumuaqtuq, 20, faces a slew of charges after Yellowknife RCMP say he robbed the Circle K convenience store, located near the intersection of Forrest Drive and Franklin Avenue, twice at knife-point.

The armed robberies are alleged to have occurred just months apart.

Police say the accused entered the store on January 14, around 4:30 a.m., where he brandished a knife and demanded cash from a store clerk.

On June 7, at approximately 12 a.m., the man again robbed the store, threatening an employee with a knife, say Yellowknife RCMP. He fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash, along with cigarettes.

“Our general duty in support with YK General Investigation Section worked really hard to gather evidence to stop this man,” states Staff Sgt. Yannick Hamel, of the Yellowknife RCMP.

“RCMP is committed to prevent and stop crimes, and to bring safety in our communities,” added Hamel.

Qumuaqtuq faces the following charges:

Two counts of Robbery 344 (1)(b)

Two counts of Disguised with intent to commit offence 351 (2)

Two counts of Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose 88

Two counts of Fail to comply probation order 733.1(1)

He’s been remanded in custody and is due to appear in court tomorrow.