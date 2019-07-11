Yellowknife man charged with robbing downtown bank in February

Police say Robin Kelly, 34, made off with cash from First Nations Bank of Canada

A man has been charged in connection with a brazen mid-day bank robbery in downtown Yellowknife

During the lunch hour on Feb. 13, a man entered the First Nations Bank of Canada in downtown Yellowknife, where he demanded cash while brandishing what police described as a knife.

The suspect was handed an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot.

Following an investigation, Yellowknife RCMP announced Thursday a 34-year-old Yellowknife man has been charged.

Robin Kelly is charged with robbery with weapon, using a disguise with the intent of committing an offence and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Kelly is due to appear in court today.