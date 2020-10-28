Byron Bibby, 27, has been detained on charges of drug trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, Yellowknife RCMP advised in a news release Wednesday.

On the afternoon of Oct. 27, Yellowknife RCMP responded to a call at an apartment building on 51A Ave. and 56 St. At the scene RCMP arrested Bibby who was found with two large knives, drug paraphernalia, and a plastic bag containing white powder.

Bibby is scheduled to appear in Territorial court on Friday.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.