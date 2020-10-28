Advertisement

Byron Bibby, 27, has been detained on charges of drug trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, Yellowknife RCMP advised in a news release Wednesday. 

On the afternoon of Oct. 27, Yellowknife RCMP responded to a call at an apartment building on 51A Ave. and 56 St. At the scene RCMP arrested Bibby who was found with two large knives, drug paraphernalia, and a plastic bag containing white powder.  

Bibby is scheduled to appear in Territorial court on Friday.

Byron Bibby was arrested after being found with two large knives, drug paraphernalia, and plastic bags containing white powder. Photo courtesy of RCMP.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.

