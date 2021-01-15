A “locally acquired case (of Covid-19) with no known link to travel,” has been confirmed in Yellowknife.

The individual is doing well and isolating appropriately, according to chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola.

A “rigorous” tracing effort is underway, according to the GNWT. This means reverse contact tracing with the individual covering the last 14 days.

Kandola is recommending anyone with symptoms be tested.

Click here to book an appointment.

“Without knowing the source of infection, it is difficult to fully characterize the risk to the public,” a GNWT release issued Friday afternoon read. “What this means is there are reasons for residents and travellers in Yellowknife to be vigilant.

“But there is no reason to be frightened – we know what works to stop transmission and public health is working to find the source (of infection).”

This story will be updated.