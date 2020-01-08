Yellowknife firefighters respond to vehicle blaze

A vehicle was left damaged by an apparent fire in Yellowknife Wednesday morning.

Yellowknife Fire Department (YKFD) responded to a 50A Avenue residence around 8:15 a.m., where a parked SUV had apparently burst into flames.

Firefighters were reeling in hoses and packing up equipment – having apparently quelled the fire – when NNSL Media arrived at the scene some 10 minutes later.

The adjacent residence appeared to have been left unscathed by the nearby blaze.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Updates to follow.