Starting Monday, the Yellowknife Driver and Motor Vehicle office (DMV) will no longer accept walk-ins and will focus exclusively on scheduled appointments.

The department of Infrastructure (INF) made the announcement Friday in a news release stating the department “has heard the public’s concerns and understands that the walk-in process had been frustrating for some clients.”

While accessing services without an appointment is convenient for clients, the waiting room capacity is limited due during the pandemic and clients are unable to wait outside with colder weather, INF said.

To avoid overcrowding, INF asks clients to book appointments in advance by calling 867-767-9087 or emailing DMV@gov.nt.ca with your first and last name, the service you require (driver’s licence or vehicle registration), and whether you have previously obtained services at the issuing office.

The DMV also reminds Yellowknifers to take advantage of online services when possible, rather than coming into the office in person. Online services include:

Vehicle registration renewals, reprints, and cancellations;

Renewals and replacements of driver’s licences and general identification cards

Driver abstracts

INF thanks the public for their patience and the DMV staff for continued service to clients amid the extra challenges that have come with “these unprecedented times.”