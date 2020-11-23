City of Yellowknife council will be asked on Monday to consider adopting a flag-raising policy.

The administrative request comes following last Jan. 13’s governance and priorities committee meeting where council asked city staff to draft a formal policy on raising flags, lowering flags at half mast and making official proclamations.

Some discussion at that time showed at least one councillor, Rommel Silverio, calling for the city to maintain its traditional policy of allowing foreign countries like his native Philippines to fly its flag in June to mark his heritage.

Others, like Coun. Niels Konge and Shauna Morgan, stated the city should avoid foreign policy issues by flying national flags from outside of Canada.

The issue of questionable or controversial flag-raising has drawn media attention, including over the last council term. After the passing of former United States President George H.W. Bush in November 2018 – an American war veteran, longtime public servant and frequent visitor to the Northwest Territories – some outlets questioned city hall for lowering its flags half-mast out of respect in accordance with the federal government.

In October, city hall declined to raise the Turkish flag to mark that country’s anniversary of independence as it has done over the last three years due to involvement in conflicts between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The city did approve a proclamation to recognize Oct. 29 as the anniversary of Turkey’s founding, however.

In 2014, NNSL Media reported that council of the day requested that a rainbow-coloured maple leaf flag was taken down and in some controversy due to perceptions that the Canadian flag was being disrespected. A rainbow Pride flag was raised in its place.

Typically the policy has had few restrictions. City hall has a “guest flagpole” and the city usually grants requests for raising flags for special recognition or public awareness if it comes from a local organization and is respectful.

Monday’s package includes a draft “formal protocol/policy/procedure” which will attempt to set expectations for the public so to avoid such controversies.

It includes when and in what circumstances flags will be lowered to half-mast, how flag raising and proclamation requests will be reviewed and approved by the mayor, and when requests will not be granted.

Perhaps most notable is that flag raising or proclamation requests will not be raised if the person applying is a commercial enterprise, is a political party or supporter, or is contrary to city policies or bylaws, the Canadian Charter o0f Rights and Freedoms, “espouses hatred, violence, racism, or is otherwise discriminatory,” is politically or religiously motivated, “is controversial, contentious or divisive within the community,” or is “untruthful, inflammatory, or obscene.”

Foreign flags will also not be flown if Canada doesn’t have diplomatic relations with that country.

The draft document also lays out the procedure rules for flags being raised in terms of who, when by and how people must apply, and how council and administration will handle requests.

