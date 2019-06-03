Yellowknife to host Hockey Day in Canada 2020

Yellowknife will be hosting Socitiabank Hockey Day in Canada in 2020.

City councillors supported the community’s bid host the national celebration of hockey at the beginning of April.

On Saturday, Sportsnet announced the city’s bid was successful, much to the delight of Mayor Rebecca Alty.

“Hockey is in our DNA,” she stated in a news release. “Together with our partners, the Yellowknives Dene First Nation (YKDFN), we are thrilled to host the entire nation for Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada in February 2020. We look forward to celebrating the game we love and thank Sportsnet and Scotiabank for selecting our city.”

The event will be broadcast across the nation and is expected to reach 9.6 million – or one in four – Canadians.

A number of events will take place over the four-day festival including several hockey games, hand games and Indigenous and cultural activities.

On Feb. 8, there will be a 12.5 hour live broadcast of hockey games that will “…be like one big long Yellowknife commercial,” said Johanna Elliot, facilities manager for the city, on April 1.

Hosting Hockey Day is expected to cost the city $55,000. Rogers Sportsnet and Scotiabank, the main sponsors, will donate an estimated $300,000 to $500,000 each.