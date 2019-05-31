Yellowknife city council briefs: Francophone federation hopes city will host games

Yellowknife city council held a governance and priorities meeting and a regular meeting on May 28. Here are the highlights:

Francophone federation hopes city will host games

Linda Bussey, executive director of La Federation Franco-Tenoise, is seeking city council’s support in her organization’s bid to host the 2023 Francophone Canadian Arts and Sports Games in Yellowknife.

The games, which take place every three years,are five-day events where participants compete in a number of events related to sports, arts and culture.

Accommodations for roughly 500 athletes and school facilities would be required for the city to host the event, said Bussey. Athletes would be housed in local schools, she said.

The 2020 games will take place in Victoria B.C.

Director of Community Services Grant White said it would take some negotiations between the city, the school boards and the Francophone federation to understand what expenses would need to be met.

Plans around accommodations would have to be made through the school boards as per maintenance schedules, White added.

There was general support from councillors, though some said they would need a more detailed response from administration on the city’s ability to host the games.

The application deadline to host the games is Sept. 30.

June declared Filipino Heritage Month

Mayor Rebecca Alty recognized June as Filipino Heritage Month.

Alty read a statement that highlighted the importance that Filipino-Canadians play in the North.

The statement also pointed out the consistent work of the Philippine Cultural Association of Yellowknife.

Coun. Rommel Silverio thanked the city for the its second proclamation marking the month. He also noted that it will be the third time the city has raised the flag of the Philippines at city hall to mark Filipino Heritage Month. A flag-raising event is set to take place on June 10.

“This is what makes Yellowknife and Canada a good place to live,” said Silverio. “As an immigrant they give the opportunity for us to grow and be part of the community. That means a lot to us Filipinos and for that, thank you so much.”

Yk university advisory committee representatives appointed

Members of the University/Post Secondary Advisory Committee, which will help guide the development of a university in Yellowknife, have been named.

The committee will include representatives from city council, the GNWT, the Yellowknife business community, the chamber of commerce and Indigenous governments.

Members include: Mayor Rebecca Alty, Coun. Julian Morse, Sarah Erasmus, Nick Lawson, Jennifer Pit, Rob Warburton, David Connelly, Josee Clermont, Stephanie Irlbacher-Fox, Kimberly Fairman, Kelsey Wrightson, Giselle Marion, Catherine Lafferty, Yacub Adam, Stephen Ellis, Roy Erasmus, Roger Epp and Lisa Giovanetto.