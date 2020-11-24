The Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce is calling on restaurants, bars and coffee shops to put their creativity to the test and prove to Yellowknifers that their holiday drink is the best in town.

Businesses have until Nov. 30 to register a new seasonal beverage – hot or cold, alcoholic or not – for residents to vote on. The contest will run from Dec. 1-Jan. 3, at which point contenders will be put to an online vote.

On Jan. 8, the Chamber of Commerce will crown a winner and award a “Best Holiday Drink of 2020” plaque, as well as “major bragging rights,” said Deneen Everett, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce.

“The contest is a fun way to encourage people to shop local and gives another reason to visit a business that maybe you haven’t been to before,” she said. “Especially as we approach the holiday season, (it’s important) to remind local residents that Yellowknife businesses are fantastic.”

The Chamber of Commerce will promote all participants and encourages customers to share photos of their drinks on social media. For every holiday beverage post with #ShopYK, shoppers are entered into a draw for one of three $100 gift cards to a participating business of their choice.

“I’ve made it my personal mission to try each one and I hope others do to,” Everett said of the beverages.

To register, businesses should send a photo, name, and brief description of their holiday drink to Admin@YKChamber.com by Monday.

Participation is free and open to all Yellowknife businesses.