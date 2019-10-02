Yellowknife Centre: Green prevails in downtown constituency

Julie Green will return to the NWT legislature after winning Yellowknife Centre again with 291 votes.

Arlene Hache took second place with 260 votes, Neils Konge garnered 185 and Thom Jarvis trailed with 103.

All candidates ran their campaigns with improving downtown in mind, especially after an assault lead to the death of a man who frequented the sobering centre and day shelter.

Green, a social issues candidate, worked for CBC Yellowknife prior to entering politics and served on the board of directors for United Way and the NWT Housing Authority.

