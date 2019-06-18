Yellowknife Catholic Schools appoints new superintendent

Yellowknife Catholic Schools (YCS) has appointed Simone Gessler as its new superintendent. Gessler has been working with YCS since 1998.

“During which time I have been a primary, elementary and middle school teacher, an assistant principal, principal, associate assistant superintendent, and currently the assistant superintendent,” stated Gessler in an email to NNSL.

YCS will be in a strategic planning year and will be looking at developing a new three-year plan with the school’s board, she said.

“We will be spending the year exploring what that means for YCS in terms of moving forward.”

After 21 years, Gessler said she’s proud to be part of the YCS family.

“Yellowknife Catholic Schools is an amazing organization,” she stated.

“We have a dedicated staff, a fantastic learning community, and committed parents. I love that there is always an opportunity for growth and that we are all learners. As a district, we are moving forward and pushing the boundaries of education to address the changing landscape, while continuing to focus on supporting our students in feeling safe and welcome in their learning environment.”

Gessler will move into the position on August 1.