A woman was injured on Sunday after falling on the ice on Back Bay.

Paramedics attended to the woman and brought her across the ice on a rescue sled and back to shore, where she was transported to Stanton Territorial Hospital by ambulance.

“She’s in stable condition with minor injuries after a fall to the ice,” Municipal Enforcement Division Const. Timothy Moore said at the scene.

“Yk Fire Department responded with a rescue truck and an ambulance with our ice rescue equipment,” Moore added.

While much of Back Bay is frozen and dozens of Yellowknifers were skating on it Saturday and Sunday, it was unknown if the ice has reached a depth of six inches, which is regarded as the minimum safety standard by the city’s Fire Division.

The Division advises people stay off the ice until it reaches that depth.

According to ice measurements conducted last year by the Great Slave Lake Snowmobile Association, the ice on Back Bay measured four inches on Nov. 3.

Only Niven, Frame, Range and Rat lakes and the pond behind Kasteel Drive were recorded as having ice that was at least six inches deep.

A city/fire division spokesperson was not immediately available to comment on ice thickness on area lakes Sunday afternoon.