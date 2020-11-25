The City of Yellowknife announced the winners of its first ever Drive-Thru Santa Claus Parade.

The event, which took place at the Engle Business District off of Deh Cho Boulevard last weekend, had about 2,000 cars driving past 17 Christmas parade floats.

This was the first time the event was organized in this manner and was done as a “physically distanced event” and public health measure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Typically the annual parade takes place in the downtown where the parades drive by crowds lined up across the street.

“This year’s event had the best turnout the event has seen in recent history,” the city stated in a Nov. 25 news release.

“This event was an incredible display of community and holiday spirit.”

The parade had a Your Favourite Christmas Movie theme and residents had the opportunity to vote for their favourites.

The winners included the Kavanaugh Bros Ltd. with their National Lampoons Christmas Vacation float in the Commercial category.

In the 2020 Strong category, Inclusion NWT won for its float called Home Movies with Popcorn.

Roland Gosselin Ho Ho Ho Award

In the Non-Profit/School category, the NWT Disabilities Council won with The Grinch’s Holiday Viewing. The council will receive the annual Roland Gosselin Ho Ho Ho Award, which includes a $500 prize.

Gosselin was a longtime resident who served as Santa Claus in many past holiday events.

The city has announced that next year’s theme will be a Rock n’ Roll Christmas.

The city stated in Wednesday’s news release that there were lingering frustrations about some people not being able to take part because of the location of the event.

“The City hears the frustrations of residents who were unable to attend the parade and will work to avoid this at future events,” states the release.

“Due to safety concerns related to the cold weather, it was not possible to extend the parade schedule as volunteers, float participants, and staff were setting up for the parade from as early as 3 p.m. on Saturday, in temperatures as low as -25°c.”