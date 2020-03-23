Who is the Greatest Of All Time? Let’s find out, shall we?

And so we’re at that time when there is nothing to write about or watch on TV when it comes to sports. Reminds of the time when baseball went on strike in 1994, causing the cancellation of the playoffs and World Series, and hockey decided to lock itself out of arenas at the same time.

There was no disease involved with that … just some people who couldn’t decide how much people should make in professional sports. It made for slim pickings on what to watch on TV but what it did was get people talking about stuff.

So that’s what we’re going to do here. And I need your help.

Since all of the major sports networks have decided to go back into the vault and regale us with what used to be, why don’t we figure out just who was the best-ever team to come out of the NWT. I’ll explain how this works:

I will be compiling a list of teams that have brought great distinction and honour to the territory and your job is to figure out which result was the best. Now, the obvious answer would be the team which won the biggest and/or most important title but that’s not always the case. Someone’s opinion may be different than the other and that’s what makes this great. I want people to debate this and figure out which one is the greatest.

I will be ranking the teams as follows:

Teams that have won a world/international championship representing the NWT

Teams that have won a national championship representing the NWT

Teams that have won a regional (Western) championship representing the NWT

Teams that have gone far in their respective world/international/national/regional championship

That’s just a template and this is where you come in. I already have several teams selected but you can help fill the blanks. Remember, they have to meet the criteria laid out as above in order to be eligible.

Once we have enough teams, they will be seeded and placed in a bracket for a single-elimination tournament. No. 1 will play No. 16, No. 2 will play No. 15 and so on. The winners will be determined by your votes. You get to pick who moves on and who doesn’t. Voting for each match-up will happen for seven days following the posting of the match-up online with the deadline to get your votes in seven days after the posting. For example, if a match-up is posted on March 27, you would have until 11:59 p.m. MDT on April 3 to get your vote in.

You can vote either through our Facebook page or by sending an e-mail to sports@nnsl.com but no matter what, don’t miss out because no late votes will be accepted. If enough of you play, there could be a prize of great magnitude involved with this wee exercise. Watch this space for updates on that front.

Let’s have some fun with this. It isn’t scientific by any stretch, it’s a popularity contest. Which team do you think is the Greatest Of All Time?

We’ll find out. I’ll keep you posted on the start date.