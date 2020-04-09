What to expect when you’re expecting amid Covid-19

The babies keep coming, pandemic or not.

To assist pregnant women caught in the middle of a public health crisis, the NWT government released a slate of new measures in the territory’s health services in mid-March.

How prenatal care will operate

In NWT, every other prenatal visit will be a phone appointment for the first 38 weeks. After that, every visit will be in-person, and any issues identified over the phone will receive a physical follow-up.

If an expecting mother develops Covid-19, her non-urgent appointments will be rescheduled. Urgent visits and ultrasounds will not be delayed, and will go ahead with protective equipment and precautionary measures.

That said, there are no published scientific reports on the susceptibility of pregnant women to COVID-19, said an unsigned statement over email from the GNWT, citing the US Center for Disease Control (CDC).

Meanwhile, when pregnant women go in for visits, they may wait outside a clinic and make plans in advance with clinic staff if they have no vehicle or place to wait.

The Centering Pregnancy prenatal program will be replaced with individual clinic appointments or virtual care options, according to the territorial government statement.

How labour works under COVID-19

Vaginal birth is safe with Covid-19, and not a reason for a C-section, according to the territorial government.

“During labour and birth, the hospital staff will be wearing full protective gear if the labouring person has suspected or confirmed Covid-19,” the statement read.

The spokesperson said there was no evidence of a benefit to halting practices like skin to skin contact and delayed cord clamping at birth.

At birth, there will also be restrictions on the number of family members and friends in the room. At centres hosting deliveries, screenings been stepped up with only one visitor per mother allowed at a time.

Coming home

New parents should wash their hands frequently, the spokesperson said, including before feeding. Health officials don’t recommend child-parent separation and encourage breastfeeding and protective measures if parents are COVID-19 positive or suspect they are.

There’s a possibility but no evidence to suggest antibodies are passed through breast milk, the spokesperson said, though babies may contract a mild COVID-19.

Phone and distance care could be provided for new mothers who may need support for breast feeding coaching, or regular wellness checks.

Having a plan in place

Professor Pertice Moffitt, a social and health researcher who has studied maternal health and domestic violence in NWT, said new parents should have a plan in place for emergencies.

For example, she said there’s evidence to suggest abuse escalates as residents are confined to their homes during the pandemic.

“Those issues don’t go away just because you’re a new mum,” she said.

For these residents, she encouraged having a plan in place to maintain safety, and encouraged community members to keep an eye out for those in distress.

If women have reliable informal supports, they should know who they are, she said. Health professionals in a community also would likely know which women were at risk, she said, adding that some could get an emergency protection order or leave for family violence shelter Alison McAteer House.

Peer support is also vital, she said, though that may be limited by little phone access or bandwidth issues.

For example, Yellowknife’s Moms, Boobs and Babies currently holds weekly video conference classes over Zoom for new parents. However, Moffit said other parents have held meetings informally.

Positive networking on social media, and a small group going out on the land could also be helpful, she said.

“You’re just on a roller coaster of emotion with a new baby, and especially a first baby,” she said.

Regardless of method, that sort of support is key, she said. When it’s more than just an emotional dip, it’s important to contact a professional regardless of the pandemic, she said

“Just think about a new mom, who’s trying to give attention to her baby and trying to pay attention to all this stuff on top of it,” Moffitt said.